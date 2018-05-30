Russian says Ukraine used journalist for propaganda

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was happy Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko had turned out to be alive after all, but said Ukraine has used his story as propaganda.
Babchenko, a dissident Russian journalist who was reported murdered in Kiev, dramatically reappeared alive on Wednesday in the middle of a briefing about his own killing by the Ukrainian state security service.
Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe