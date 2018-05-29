FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 29, 2018 / 7:24 PM / a minute ago

Prominent Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Prominent Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot in Kiev and died of his wounds in an ambulance, Ukrainian police said.

Ukrainian police officers guard in the entrance to a house where Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot and died of his wounds in an ambulance, in Kiev, Ukraine May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman had phoned medical services saying she had found her husband in his blood in their home, police said, adding they suspected the murder was due to Babchenko’s professional activities.

Babchenko was one of Russia’s best-known war correspondents but had left Russia fearing for his life.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.