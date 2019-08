FILE PHOTO - Kirill Vyshinsky, director of the Ukrainian office of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, who was detained by Security Service of Ukraine on treason charges in 2018, speaks during a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky was freed from custody in Ukraine on Wednesday after a court ordered his release on bail, the TASS news agency reported.

Vyshinsky, the head of Russia’s state-backed RIA Novosti news agency in Ukraine, was arrested last year and accused of supporting pro-Russian separatists. Vyshinsky faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted of the charges.