October 4, 2019

Kremlin says favors all-for-all prisoner swap with Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia continues work on arranging a fresh prisoner swap with Ukraine and favors an all-for-all exchange, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, after the government in Kiev said a large-scale swap could happen as early as next week.

Peskov also said work was under way to set the date for a “Normandy Four” summit on Ukraine following a breakthrough in peace talks this week, but no specific timeframe has been agreed so far.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; ; editing by John Stonestreet

