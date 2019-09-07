Filmmaker Sentsov, 24 Ukrainian sailors in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov looks on from a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

KIEV/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, jailed in Russia, is among 35 Ukrainians who will be transferred from Moscow to Kiev as part of a prisoner exchanges on Saturday, his lawyer said.

Sentsov’s lawyer Mark Feygin also said on social media that all 24 Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last year would also be included in the swap.

The first prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since 2017 was taking place on Saturday, with planes from each country arriving at each other’s capitals to collect inmates, flightradar data showed and Interfax reported.