World News
October 4, 2019 / 7:37 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Ukraine plans second major prisoner swap with Russia: Kiev

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vadym Prystaiko, Ukrainian former ambassador to NATO nominated to become new Foreign Minister, delivers a speech during the first session of newly-elected parliament in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to carry out a major prisoner swap with Russia and hopes it will take place next week, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said late on Thursday.

The comments come after a breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev this week that open the way for an international summit to be held aimed at ending the conflict between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine’s east.

Russia and Ukraine swapped dozens of prisoners on Sept. 7 in a carefully-negotiated rapprochement that was praised in the West and appeared to presage a thawing in relations that have been frozen since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“I hope that very soon, and I mean literally next week, we plan an even more large-scale exchange,” Prystaiko said on a talk show on Ukraine’s 1+1 television channel late on Thursday.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below