June 22, 2018 / 5:44 AM / in 2 hours

Ukraine extends its Russian sanctions list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree to enact a recently adopted decision to expand sanctions on Russian companies and entities, Ukraine’s council of national security and defense said on Friday.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addresses lawmakers after voting on a law to establish an anti-corruption court during a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

It said 30 Russian legal entities and 14 individuals were added to the sanction list, taking it to 1,762 individuals and 786 entities.

“The Council has imposed sanctions symmetrical to the sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on June 11 against legal entities involved in the activities of Russian special services in cyberspace,” it said in a statement.

The council has said the sanctions would last at least three years and included penalties on Russian lawmakers and top officials.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

