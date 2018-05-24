Ukraine puts Russian tycoon Deripaska on updated sanctions list

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has placed Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, whose company Rusal owns a large alumina plant in Ukraine, and other prominent Russians on a recently expanded sanctions list, a document on the president’s website showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska attends the 7th annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

It was not clear what effect the blacklisting would have as many Russian companies have already sought to wind up their Ukraine-linked activities due to earlier sanctions.

But restrictions on Deripaska could impact the operations of the Mykolaiv plant in southern Ukraine, which is the second-largest alumina asset of his aluminum business Rusal.

Kiev first implemented sanctions against hundreds of Russian companies and entities after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for a pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier in May it expanded these restrictions to mirror those of the United States, which blacklisted officials and businesspeople around President Vladimir Putin in April - one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity”.

Ukraine’s updated list was published online on Thursday, confirming sanctions on Deripaska as well as on other Russian tycoons such as Viktor Vekselberg, key owner of Renova holding group, and Alexei Miller, the CEO of Russia’s gas exporter Gazprom.