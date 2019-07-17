Russian gas transit via Ukraine jumps on Nord Stream maintenance

KIEV (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has increased its gas transit via Ukraine to Europe by about a quarter, to 300 million cubic meters per day, gas transport firm Ukrtransgaz said on Wednesday.

Ukrtransgaz said a repair of both two lines of the Nord Stream pipeline between Russia and Germany was the reason for the jump in transit.

Both lines are shut for planned maintenance July 16-30.

Russian gas volumes piped via Ukraine to European consumers in the first five months of 2019 rose to 37.6 billion cubic meters (bcm), up 8 percent from a year earlier.

More than a third of Russia’s gas exports to the European Union cross Ukraine, providing Kiev with valuable transit fee income.

Russia’s gas exports via Ukraine fell 7 percent in 2018 to 86.8 bcm.