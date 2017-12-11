Ukrainian judge turns down request to place Saakashvili under house arrest

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian judge on Monday turned down the prosecutors’ request to place Ukrainian opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili under house arrest, paving the way for his release from detention.

Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

“The prosecutors’ petition ... is dismissed,” Judge Larysa Tsokol told the court.

Prosecutors accuse the 49-year-old of assisting a criminal organization, charges he says were trumped up to undermine his campaign to unseat Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.