FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian judge turns down request to place Saakashvili under house arrest
Sections
Featured
Trump makes 'robo-call' for Moore as Democrat Jones takes lead in Alabama race
Politics
Trump makes 'robo-call' for Moore as Democrat Jones takes lead in Alabama race
EU says no support for Trump's Jerusalem move
Israel
EU says no support for Trump's Jerusalem move
Bakers struggle to make dough on poor wheat crop
commodities
Bakers struggle to make dough on poor wheat crop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2017 / 6:22 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Ukrainian judge turns down request to place Saakashvili under house arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian judge on Monday turned down the prosecutors’ request to place Ukrainian opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili under house arrest, paving the way for his release from detention.

Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

“The prosecutors’ petition ... is dismissed,” Judge Larysa Tsokol told the court.

Prosecutors accuse the 49-year-old of assisting a criminal organization, charges he says were trumped up to undermine his campaign to unseat Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.