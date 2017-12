KIEV (Reuters) - The former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili said on Friday he had been detained again by Ukrainian authorities, after he escaped police custody earlier this week.

FILE PHOTO: Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, accompanied by his wife Sandra Roelofs, addresses his supporters in front of the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleh Tereshchenko

“Urgent. They have detained Mikheil Saakashvili,” a statement posted on his official Facebook page said, calling for his supporters to protest at the pre-trial detention center where he was being taken.