Ukrainian lawmaker found shot dead in his office

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian lawmaker was found shot dead in his office on Saturday, the deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

“The body of lawmaker Valerii Davydenko was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head,” Gerashchenko wrote in a Facebook post, adding that police and prosecutors would investigate all possible reasons behind the death.

The body was found in the toilet of Davydenko’s office.

From May 2013 to March 2014, Davydenko was Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. He ran as an independent in last year’s parliamentary election.