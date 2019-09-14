Ukraine wheat export memorandum with traders to be signed soon: minister

Ears of wheat are seen in a field near the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will soon sign its annual wheat export memorandum with traders, the new Minister of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Tymofiy Mylovanov told Reuters on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit.

The ministry and traders sign a memorandum each year to determine the forecast of how much wheat is expected to be exported in the marketing season. In the document, traders promise not to exceed the agreed export volumes while the ministry promises to keep export rules unchanged.

“We will sign it soon. Everything is fine — there are no disruptions,” he said on Saturday.