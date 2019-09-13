Ukraine president expects Trump meeting, Donbass peace talks in September

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a speech during a parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expects to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in September and also that peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to resolve the Donbass conflict will take place this month.

Asked about the potential deployment of peacekeepers to the Donbass region, he told a conference on Friday he did not want the area to become like the breakaway Moldova region of Transdniestria, where Russian troops are permanently stationed.