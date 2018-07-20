FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 20, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia largely wins fertilizer case against Ukraine at WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A dispute panel of the World Trade Organization (WTO) largely ruled in favor of Russia on Friday in a case brought against Ukraine on anti-dumping measures imposed on imported ammonium nitrate used in fertilizer.

FILE PHOTO: A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Russia lodged the case in May 2015 saying that the duties violated the WTO’s anti-dumping agreement.

The panel also upheld Russia’s claim that Ukrainian authorities acted inconsistently with the pact by including privately held Swiss-based producer EuroChem - owned by Russian businessman Andrei Melnichenko - in the scope of the original anti-dumping investigation, citing the minimal margin of dumping.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.