Russia largely wins fertilizer case against Ukraine at WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - A dispute panel of the World Trade Organization (WTO) largely ruled in favor of Russia on Friday in a case brought against Ukraine on anti-dumping measures imposed on imported ammonium nitrate used in fertilizer.

FILE PHOTO: A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Russia lodged the case in May 2015 saying that the duties violated the WTO’s anti-dumping agreement.

The panel also upheld Russia’s claim that Ukrainian authorities acted inconsistently with the pact by including privately held Swiss-based producer EuroChem - owned by Russian businessman Andrei Melnichenko - in the scope of the original anti-dumping investigation, citing the minimal margin of dumping.