Bolton says U.S. sanctions to stay until Russia changes behavior

KIEV (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that U.S. sanctions against Russia would remain in place until Moscow changes its behavior.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Russia's Nikolai Patrushev at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev, Bolton added he had told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that Moscow should not meddle in Ukraine’s presidential vote next year.

Washington has imposed economic sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Moscow denies the allegations.