U.S. adviser Bolton set to visit Ukraine, he says on Twitter

FILE PHOTO - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton arrives for a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid at Downing Street in London, Britain, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

KIEV (Reuters) - John Bolton, U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, said late on Monday he was set to travel to Kiev, the first trip to Ukraine by a top U.S. official since the election of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy, a television sitcom star, was elected in a landslide in May and strengthened his power base at a parliamentary election last month.

“I’m looking forward to my upcoming meetings with our partners in Kyiv. We support President Zelenskyy’s reform efforts and vision to create a stronger and more prosperous Ukraine,” Bolton wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

He did not say when exactly he planned to visit Kiev.