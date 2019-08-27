World News
August 27, 2019 / 8:50 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.S. advisor Bolton arrives in Ukraine for talks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton arrives for a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid at Downing Street in London, Britain, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

KIEV (Reuters) - John Bolton, U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, traveled to Kiev on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy said, the first visit to Ukraine by a top U.S. official since the election of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy, a television sitcom star, was elected in a landslide in May and strengthened his power base at a parliamentary election last month.

“Ambassador Bolton is here to underscore U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic path. He looks forward to productive meetings with Ukrainian officials,” the U.S. Embassy in Kiev wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below