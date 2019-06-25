World News
June 25, 2019 / 11:18 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Austrian court clears way for U.S. extradition of Ukrainian tycoon Firtash

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash arrives at court in Vienna, Austria, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a decision granting a request by the United States to extradite Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash, paving the way for him to face trial there over bribery allegations.

A U.S. grand jury indicted Firtash in 2013, along with a member of India’s parliament and four others, on suspicion of bribing Indian government officials to gain access to minerals used to make titanium-based products. Firtash denies wrongdoing.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below