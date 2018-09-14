FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine hopes to reach IMF agreement next week: central bank

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund next week about resuming cooperation, Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy said on Friday, adding that expectation of an agreement had helped calm the foreign exchange market.

Ukraine's acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy attends a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

“Negotiations with the IMF continue, the mission is finishing its work next week and we expect a positive decision on continuing cooperation,” Smoliy said on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kiev.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams

