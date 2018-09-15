FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine PM says must fulfill commitments to IMF

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Saturday that the government must fulfill its commitments to the International Monetary Fund, adding that his fate was less important than the country’s.

Kiev is in talks with the IMF, which supports Ukraine with an aid-for-reforms program, for more financial assistance. Groysman is facing a decision whether to raise gas prices, as the IMF wants, which risks a backlash that could cost him at the ballot box in elections next year.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by William Maclean

