KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine needs cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and external borrowing due to its large debt burden, President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko poses ahead of a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir /File Photo

“We could manage without external borrowing if we did not have to repay old debts,” Poroshenko said in a speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kiev.