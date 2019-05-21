Ukraine president appoints lawyer Bogdan as administration chief

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed lawyer Andriy Bogdan as the head of the presidential administration, a decree published on the presidential website said on Tuesday.

Bogdan has held jobs in government before. During the rule of President Viktor Yanukovich, prior to the 2014 Maidan street protests, Bogdan worked as a deputy minister of justice and then as a deputy minister responsible for anti-corruption policy.