Ukraine's Constitutional Court backs decree dissolving parliament: Ukrinform

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s move to dissolve parliament was constitutional, the Ukrinform news agency reported on Thursday.
Zelenskiy last month announced he was dissolving parliament and issued a decree setting a snap election for July 21. Some members of parliament vowed to challenge the move in court and said it could cause a constitutional crisis.
