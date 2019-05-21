Ukraine may submit any Russia peace deal to referendum: presidential official

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine may submit any preliminary peace deal agreed with Russia to the Ukrainian people for a referendum, the new head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration told the 112 TV news channel on Tuesday.

Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass region in a conflict that has killed 13,000 people since 2014. Ukraine also wants Russia to return Crimea, which Moscow annexed the same year.

“On the question of reaching peace agreements with Russia, we are considering holding a popular referendum,” Andriy Bogdan said.