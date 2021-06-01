Ultrapar shares soar as three firms reported to bid for chemical unit

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian conglomerate Ultrapar Participacoes SA rose 7.7% on Tuesday as a media report said the company was considering bids for its chemical unit Oxiteno.

In late afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, common Ultrapar shares were at 20.81 reais.

Private equity firm Advent International, U.S. chemical company Stepan Co and Thailand’s Indorama Ventures are vying for Brazilian conglomerate Ultrapar’s chemical unit Oxiteno, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

The divestiture may fetch around $1.5 billion and is expected to be completed by late June, the paper reported, citing people close to the transaction. Binding offers were delivered last week, the paper said.

Oxiteno has 11 plants in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and the United States.

Ultrapar, Advent, Stepan and Indorama did not comment on the matter.