Belgium's Umicore warns on lower earnings growth in 2020

(Reuters) - Belgian materials and technology group Umicore said growth in revenue and earnings in 2020 will be lower than previous indications due to delays in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

The company, one of the world’s largest cobalt refiners, expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2019 to be 475-525 million euros ($534- $590 million) due to tough market conditions.

“The cobalt price effect and the inflow of artisanal cobalt combined with the delay in the development of cathode materials sales mean that recurring EBIT of Energy & Surface Technologies in 2019 is expected to be well under the levels achieved in 2018,” Umicore added.

Despite the delays of 12 to 18 months in the development of its cathode materials sales, the company said it expects significant growth in revenues and earnings in 2020, although still below the previous indications.

In February, it said its 2019 earnings growth would be hit by a slowdown in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors.

($1 = 0.8893 euros)