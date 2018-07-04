FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 4, 2018 / 1:15 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

UMC shares rise after it wins trade infringement case with Micron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (2303.TW), Taiwan’s second-largest chip maker, rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday after it said it had won a trade infringement case with Micron Technology Inc (MU.O).

The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court ordered Micron not to sell 26 chip products including dynamic random access memory chips and NAND flash memory chips in China, UMC said in a statement late on Tuesday.

UMC's shares were up 2.2 percent in early trade, outperforming a flat broader market. .TWII

Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.