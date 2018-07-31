Belgium's Umicore beats estimate on strong battery materials growth

(Reuters) - Belgium’s Umicore (UMI.BR) reported on Tuesday better-than-expected recurring earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), boosted by a fast-growing electric vehicle battery materials business, and also confirmed its full-year guidance.

Demand for electric vehicles is expected to surge in the next decade as governments move to ban petrol and diesel cars and auto-makers ramp up production of electric vehicles.

Having announced over 1 billion euros of investment to increase production of sought after nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery cathode materials, Umicore is poised to dominate the market with capacity far exceeding that of rivals Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) and BASF (BASFn.DE).

The company said growth investments were proceeding as planned with capital expenditure of 198 million euros

in the first half. It said that capital expenditure would accelerate in the second half.

Umicore reported recurring EBIT of 261 million euros ($305.74 million) for the first half of the year. Analysts in a company-compiled poll had on average expected recurring EBIT of 250.1 million euros.

Growth was driven by the Energy & Surface Technologies division, which includes the company’s battery materials business. The division posted a 97 percent increase in recurring EBIT.

The company confirmed its full-year target of recurring EBIT of between 510 million and 550 million euros.