FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 18, 2018 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ghana mourns death of Annan, 'one of our greatest compatriots'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday hailed the late former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan as a consummate international diplomat who had brought immense pride to his country.

FILE PHOTO - U.N.-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan addresses the U.N. General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York June 7, 2012, during a meeting on the situation in Syria. REUTERS/Allison Joyce/File Photo

He ordered Ghana’s national flag to be flown at half-mast across the country and in all of the country’s diplomatic missions from Monday for one week.

Annan, who was also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday aged 80. [nL5N1V906V]

Akufo-Addo said the government and people of Ghana were saddened by the news of the death of “one of our greatest compatriots”.

“Consummate international diplomat and highly respected former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan was the first from sub-Saharan Africa to occupy this exalted position. He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena,” an official statement said.

“He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity.”

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo in Accra, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.