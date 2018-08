ACCRA (Reuters) - Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died, the Kofi Annan Foundation said on Saturday.

Kofi Annan, chairman for Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, talks to journalists during his news conference in Yangon, Myanmar August 24, 2017. RETUERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, two close associates of Annan said.