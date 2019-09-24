Argentina has complied with IMF fiscal, monetary commitments: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Argentina's Economy Minister Hernan Lacunza attends a news conference at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian -/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentine Finance Minister Hernan Lacunza said “it was clear” during a Tuesday meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities that Argentina had complied with its fiscal and monetary commitments under its IMF financing deal.

The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Lacunza added that an Argentine technical mission would meet with the IMF in Washington the week of Oct. 14.