FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 26, 2018 / 6:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's May says Brexit vote was not rejection of multilateralism

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the Brexit vote to leave the European Union was not a rejection of multilateralism, but a demand for accountability.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“The vote by the British people to leave the EU was not a rejection of multilateralism or international cooperation.  It was a clear demand for decisions and accountability to lie closer to home,” May said in her address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

“I believe the role of leadership in these circumstances is clear: it is delivering on the democratic wishes of our people and international cooperation working with allies and partners in pursuit of our shared values,” May said.

Reporting by William James; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.