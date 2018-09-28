China tells U.N. it will not be 'blackmailed' or yield to trade pressure

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday Beijing would not be blackmailed or yield to pressure over trade and criticized unilateral moves by some states that China believes would bring harm to all.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“Protectionism will only hurt oneself, and unilateral moves will bring damage to all,” Wang said in a speech at the United nations General Assembly. “Regarding trade frictions, China stands for a proper settlement based on rules and consensus through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing. China will not be blackmailed or yield to pressure.”