France's Macron seeks to play mediation role between Iran, U.S.
September 19, 2017 / 6:27 PM / a month ago

France's Macron seeks to play mediation role between Iran, U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted to play a mediation role between Iran and the United States to ensure that Tehran was involved in finding a political solution in Syria.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“If we don’t resolve the Syrian problem with Iran around the table, then we will not have an efficient response because Iran today is among the powers that have an influence on the ground,” Macron told a news conference.

Paris is trying to set up an international contact group on Syria to revive stalled peace talks in Geneva, but the United States has adopted a staunchly anti-Iran stance since President Donald Trump took power, complicating peace talks between major powers.

“Noting the U.S. refusal today, I want that the contact group advances and that the United Nations and France can serve as intermediaries with Iran,” Macron said.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

