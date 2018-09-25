FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron says trampling on Palestinians won't resolve Mideast conflict

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Trampling on the Palestinians and pushing unilateral initiatives will not resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, taking a swipe at his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump’s policy on the issue.

France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“What can resolve the crisis between Israel and Palestine? Not unilateral initiatives, nor trampling on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to legitimate peace.

“There is no credible alternative to the two-state solution.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Dalgleish

