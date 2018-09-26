FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Laughter at Trump speech a sign of U.S. isolation: Iran guards chief

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Laughter heard during U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday was a sign of America’s isolation, the head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday, according to Fars News.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Revolutionary guards commander Mohammad Ali Jafari speaks during a conference to mark the martyrs of terrorism in Tehran September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

“You saw and heard their laughter,” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, according to Fars. “The message of this ridicule was the crumbling of your facade and the increased isolation of America, and this was a big political disgrace.”

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Hugh Lawson

