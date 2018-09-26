Laughter at Trump speech a sign of U.S. isolation: Iran guards chief

GENEVA (Reuters) - Laughter during U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly was a sign of the United States’ isolation, the head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday, Fars News reported.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Revolutionary guards commander Mohammad Ali Jafari speaks during a conference to mark the martyrs of terrorism in Tehran September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

“You saw and heard their laughter,” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, according to Fars. “The message of this ridicule was the crumbling of your facade and the increased isolation of America, and this was a big political disgrace.”

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Some delegates at the general assembly on Tuesday laughed and muttered when Trump, in a speech, praised the “extraordinary” achievements of his administration.

@You can be sure that the people of Iran and the region are laughing at your completely false and ridiculous claims, but you can’t hear their laughter from far away.”

Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged taunts at the assembly session, with Trump threatening more sanctions against Tehran and Rouhani suggesting the U.S. president suffered from a “weakness of intellect”.

“America is the symbol of oppression in the world,” Jafari said. “And the oppressed and those in pursuit of freedom are uniting against them.”