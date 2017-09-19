Iran says Trump's U.N. remarks 'shameless, ignorant': Fars news agency

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s U.N. remarks as “shameless and ignorant” and said his speech on Tuesday showed his lack of knowledge about Tehran’s fight against terrorism, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

“Trump’s shameless and ignorant remarks, in which he ignored Iran’s fight against terrorism, displays his lack of knowledge and unawareness,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying.