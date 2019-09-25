Amid U.S. tensions, Iran's Rouhani warns 'a single blunder can fuel a big fire'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned world leaders on Wednesday - amid rising tensions between Iran and Washington - that the Gulf region is “on the edge of collapse, as a single blunder can fuel a big fire.”

“We shall not tolerate the provocative intervention of foreigners. We shall respond decisively and strongly to any sort of transgression to and violation of our security and territorial integrity,” Rouhani told the annual gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly.