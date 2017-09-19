Macron convinced Trump will see U.S. interests lie inside Paris climate deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he continued to talk to U.S. leader Donald Trump about re-entering the Paris climate pact but that there was no scope for a renegotiation of the existing terms.

President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I will not budge on the Paris accord terms,” Macron told reporters in New York where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly.

“I deplore the U.S. decision, and I continue dialogue with President Trump because I am convinced that in the end he will see that it is in the interest of Americans to be a part of the Paris climate pact.”