September 25, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron tells Trump oil prices would fall if Iran could sell its oil

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of high oil prices, saying that if had not reimposed sanctions on Tehran, prices would not have risen as much.

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference he held during the 73rd session of the United Nations at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

“If he goes to the end of his logic, he’ll see that it’s good for the oil price that Iran can sell it,” Macron said. “It’s good for peace and global oil prices. Otherwise there is an impasse in the rationale for which I don’t have the answer. It’s an economic reality ... supply and demand.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Dalgleish

