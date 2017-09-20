Abbas: U.N. must try to end Israeli occupation 'within set timeframe'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called on the United Nations on Wednesday to pursue efforts to “bring an end to Israeli occupation of the state of Palestine within a set timeframe.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Abbas, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, warned that if the two-state solution were to be destroyed, Palestinians would have no choice but to “continue the struggle and demand full rights for all inhabitants of historic Palestine”.