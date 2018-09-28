Delivery of Russian S-300 system to Syria has begun: Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The delivery of a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria has already begun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday despite Israeli objections to the transfer.

FILE PHOTO: An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Asked at a news conference at the United Nations about the possibility of a barter system for Iran to sell oil after U.S. financial sanctions on Tehran resume in November, Lavrov said that all ideas are being discussed.