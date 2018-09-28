FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 8:28 PM / in 33 minutes

Delivery of Russian S-300 system to Syria has begun: Lavrov

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The delivery of a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria has already begun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday despite Israeli objections to the transfer.

FILE PHOTO: An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Asked at a news conference at the United Nations about the possibility of a barter system for Iran to sell oil after U.S. financial sanctions on Tehran resume in November, Lavrov said that all ideas are being discussed.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and John Irish; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
