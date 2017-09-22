FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. Iran sanctions undermine nuclear deal
#World News
September 21, 2017 / 7:08 PM / in a month

Russia says U.S. Iran sanctions undermine nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. unilateral sanctions on Iran undermine the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov poses for a photograph at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

“Using unilateral sanctions ... is illegitimate and undermines the collective nature of international efforts. Everyone is witnessing with alarm today the newer and newer restrictions by the U.S. against Iran,” Lavrov told the U.N. General Assembly annual gathering of world leaders. “They threaten the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” he added, referring to the 2015 international accord between Iran and six world powers.

Reporting By Yara Bayoumy and Arshad Mohammed

