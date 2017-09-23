FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia condemns Myanmar government 'policy of repression'
September 23, 2017 / 4:25 PM / a month ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Myanmar government 'policy of repression'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, on Saturday condemned the government of Myanmar’s “policy of repression” against minority Rohingya Muslims.

“My country is gravely concerned and condemns the policy of repression and forced displacement carried out by the government of Myanmar against the Rohingya minority,” Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Bangladesh and aid organizations are struggling to help 422,000 Rohingya Muslims who have arrived since Aug. 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants triggered a Myanmar crackdown that the United Nations has branded ethnic cleansing.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Dalgleish

