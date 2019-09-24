Trump says hopes China, U.S. can reach trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized China’s trade practices on Tuesday in an address at the U.N. General Assembly in which he also held out hope that the two economic superpowers could reach a deal to end their trade dispute.

Trump went over a litany of what he called China’s unfair trade policies. “It has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation ... forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property, and also trade secrets on a grand scale,” he said.

“As far as America is concerned, those days are over.”