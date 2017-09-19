FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic Senate leader calls Trump's 'Rocket Man' remark at U.N. 'risky'
September 19, 2017

Democratic Senate leader calls Trump's 'Rocket Man' remark at U.N. 'risky'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s characterization of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” during a speech to the United Nations was “risky.”

“If I were giving the president advice, I would have said avoid using ‘Rocket Man,'” Schumer said during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol. “We know the leader of North Korea is erratic, to put it kindly. That kind of language I think is risky.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by James Oliphant; Editing by David Alexander

