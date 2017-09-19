FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis says U.S. effort on North Korea aims for diplomatic solution
September 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in a month

Mattis says U.S. effort on North Korea aims for diplomatic solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes to find a diplomatic solution to the situation in North Korea and is addressing it through an international process, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump, in a U.N. address, escalated his standoff with Pyongyang.

“We are dealing with the North Korea situation through the international process and we will continue to do so. Secretary Tillerson is leading the effort and we will hopefully get this resolved through diplomatic means,” Mattis said before the start of a meeting with Romania’s defense minister.

